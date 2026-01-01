Austin Theory Explains Joining WWE's The Vision

Following an injury-related hiatus, Austin Theory returned to WWE with a new fire, focus, and alliance. The latter element officially materialized after the former United States Champion pinned WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio on the December 22 edition of "WWE Raw," with The Vision's Bronson Reed as his tag team partner. According to Theory himself, the former two developed during his time at home, specifically through watching The Vision stable on WWE television.

"I went from a lot of big moments so quick in my career, and I think I lost myself," Theory said on "WWE Raw Recap." "I got comfortable waiting for somebody to give me a handout, give me something because of me feeling like I deserved it. I feel like my whole life, I've worked for everything that I've had. At a young age getting to the WWE, accomplishing the things that I've done, I just got to a point where The Vision just takes, and they're not waiting for anything."

Feeling uncertain of his future in WWE, Theory said he came to the realization that he had two options: either wait for an opportunity that may never come or take matters into his own hands. Evidently, he opted for the second choice, thanks to some inspiration from The Vision's Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Logan Paul, all of whom are not shy about stepping up to (or stealing from) WWE's top stars.

"You've got guys like Bron Breakker, who's gonna be the next World Heavyweight Champion," Theory said. "You have Logan Paul, who doesn't know Logan Paul? You've got Bronson Reed, the muscle on that guy, the shoes that he collects, The Tribal Thief. I'm gonna acknowledge him. And when it comes to me, I'm not stopping. I don't stop, I don't fold, and I sure as hell don't forget."

