Identity Of Masked Man Who Has Been Helping The Vision Officially Revealed On WWE Raw

The identity of the mystery masked attacker who had been helping The Vision since the Survivor Series: WarGames match at the end of November was officially revealed on "WWE Raw" on Monday. Austin Theory revealed himself in the crowd after helping Logan Paul in his main event match against Rey Mysterio.

Fans had been wondering about the identity of the masked attacker since the premium live event on November 29, as he used the injured Seth Rollins' stomp. Theory, still wearing the mask, hit the stomp once again to Mysterio on the ring apron as Paul Heyman distracted the referee. Paul was able to get the victory over the WWE Hall of Famer, and Theory jumped the ring barricade to escape World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, who ran down with a chair, and ran into the crowd before unmasking himself, revealing a new, shaved head look.

Throughout the night, Heyman, usually the mastermind of everything, was adamant to not only Paul, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed, but also to "Raw" General Manager" Adam Pearce that he had no idea who the attacker was. Backstage, he told Paul while he wasn't sure who it was, he would take the help, against the likes of Punk, Mysterio, and LA Knight, who The Vision took out "indefinitely," according to commentary, last week. Theory had been rumored to be joining the stable since even before the WarGames match, but fan speculation about him ramped up further when fans recognized his body type when he interfered at Survivor Series.