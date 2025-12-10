Backstage Update On Identity Of Masked Wrestler Helping The Vision In WWE

Multiple reports have circled former WWE United States Champion Austin Theory as the masked figure that stomped CM Punk and helped The Vision's Bron Breakker score the winning pinfall in Men's WarGames at WWE Survivor Series. Following the reemergence of that masked character on "WWE Raw" this week, however, their true identity has now been put into question amongst fans.

Based on a new report from the Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez, this response seems to be an expected one as WWE has reportedly used at least two different people to portray the mystery figure on programming in an attempt to throw fans for a loop. The possible names said to be donning the mask in addition to Theory are still unclear.

In the character's latest outing on "Raw," they surprised WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio with a superkick and stomp, opening the door for Logan Paul to follow with a brass knuckle punch. Later in the broadcast, the figure reappeared to deliver another stomp, this time to LA Knight. This move allowed Paul to capitalize once again by landing a Frog Splash on "The Megastar" for the main event win.

In stomping their victims, the masked person has blatantly mimicked Seth Rollins, a former and founding member of The Vision. Rollins, though, has publicly expected himself to remain on the sidelines with a shoulder injury for several more months. Amidst Rollins' absence, The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer reported that Paul Heyman has been eager to bring Theory into The Vision in order to protect Breakker and Bronson Reed from taking pinfalls, while also boosting Theory's individual profile.