Paul Heyman Reportedly Pitched New Member For The Vision In WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman has reportedly earmarked another young star for a spot in The Vision, with a new report revealing the person behind the mask who interfered in the main event of Survivor Series: WarGames.

In the men's WarGames match, a masked figure scaled the structure and superkicked and stomped CM Punk. While the initial impression that the person was Seth Rollins — who is currently out due to an injury — a report by "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" has revealed that the person under the mask was Austin Theory. Heyman, who has put together The Vision faction, was keen to bring the former WWE United States Champion into the group to help him grow, while also taking the pin in matches and protecting the two other members of the faction, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

The report highlighted that Theory was originally set to feature in the WarGames match, but plans were changed following the injury to Jacob Fatu. Fatu's injury meant that Cody Rhodes had to step into his role in the team that also included Roman Reigns, The Usos, and CM Punk, and with Rhodes in one team, WWE chose to pair him against Drew McIntyre, with whom he's currently in a feud. While Theory was the hooded figure, the report claims that WWE could change the identity of the person, even stating that Chris Jericho — who could reportedly be joining WWE soon — could also be unveiled as the hooded person if the story can be stretched till January. The Fozzy singer's contract with AEW reportedly expires at the end of the month.

The "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" report clarified, though, that the hooded person was not Seth Rollins, who is currently out with a shoulder injury. Many initially thought it was Rollins who helped Breakker and company in the match, because the hooded figure used several of Rollins' signature moves, and his faking an injury earlier this year also added to the suspicion.