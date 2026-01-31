Kit Wilson Reveals The Origin Of His New WWE Persona & Connection To Pretty Deadly

When Pretty Deadly's Elton Prince suffered an injury on "WWE SmackDown" last summer, his tag team partner, Kit Wilson, found himself struggling to get TV time, with the company seeming unsure how to utilize his character in a singles capacity. However, at the beginning of this year, Wilson presented a slightly different version of his character that is strongly against toxic masculinity, and after being accompanied by a new theme song and ring gear, fans started to get behind the 31-year-old. Now that he's found his footing on the blue brand, Wilson explained in a recent interview on "Insight" where his current persona originated from and revealed one of the names he pitched to WWE for his new gimmick.

"A whole big section of the Pretty Deadly character was toxic masculinity," he stated. "So, it's always been there, it's always been a part of how we saw the characters ... initially I think I had like five big pitches I went for, and then the one that turned out to be the toxic masculinity one, I think the word document was labeled 'Limited Edition Kit Wilson.'"

Wilson also explained that he was extremely nervous about starting singles career after Prince was sidelined, saying that it felt like going to school for the first time. However, after going through trial and error for weeks in dark matches and tapings of "WWE Main Event," Wilson finally managed to discover the character he wanted to be without his tag team partner.

