WWE Announces Injury To Elton Prince Of Pretty Deadly On SmackDown

Following Liv Morgan's separated shoulder injury from this past Monday's "WWE Raw," another WWE Superstar is on the injured reserves, this time, from the tag team division.

According to Fightful, Elton Prince of Pretty Deadly is sidelined with an injury. What his injury is remains undisclosed as of this report. On last night's episode of "WWE SmackDown," commentators Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett announced that Prince will be out of action and wished him a speedy recovery. His tag team partner, Kit Wilson, was set for singles action against Aleister Black; however, Ron Killings interrupted the match before it even began, demanding to see the 17-Time World Champion John Cena before their main event clashing last night. Unfortunately for Wilson, he was in the crosshairs, and was put in an STF by Killings until WWE officials came out to break it up. Wilson and Black's match never came to fruition, which left Black frustrated and confrontational towards Killings backstage later that evening.

Prior to last night's match, last Friday, Wilson was in singles action in a dark match, where he fell in defeat against the newly debuting former NJPW Strong Openweight, IWGP Tag Team and two-time Strong Openweight Tag Team Champion, Hikuleo. The last time Pretty Deadly competed together was on the May 2 episode of "SmackDown," where they were defeated by Fraxiom (Axiom and Nathan Frazer).