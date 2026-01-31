Bully Ray Says He Advised Late ROH Exec To Put The Company's Name On All In 2018

In 2018, Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks organized a massive independent wrestling show known as All In, though they didn't do it alone. One figure who was instrumental to the first All In was Joe Koff, the former CEO of Ring of Honor who passed away in 2024. In exchange for helping put the event together, Koff's ROH would own the footage for its library, but Koff made the decision not to force All In's organizers to put his company's name in the title.

Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray revealed that he advised Koff against this.

"Joe Koff asked me ... how I felt about [All In]. I said, 'I think it's a great idea,'" Bully said. "I fully supported Cody and the Bucks and Kenny in wanting to see their vision come to life. I thought it was great, but I said, 'Joe, Ring of Honor's name needs to be on the poster.' ... Because the perception will be that these guys did everything on their own."

In response to that, Koff (according to Bully) patted him on the shoulder and said, "Let them do their little show." Not reassured, Bully still felt that it was a mistake for the promotion.

Koff believed that the company's All In involvement would lay the groundwork for an ROH Madison Square Garden event with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, which did end up taking place. That show was financially successful but was seen as a disappointment by many fans in terms of quality and entertainment value.

Rhodes, Omega, and the Jackson brothers wound up leaving ROH and NJPW shortly thereafter, helping form All Elite Wrestling when their contracts expired. Just a few years later, when media conglomerate Sinclair put ROH up for sale, it was AEW President Tony Khan who bought it, securing the footage to All In along with the rest of the company's video library.

