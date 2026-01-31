Former WWE Star Damien Sandow Once Had An Epiphany During WrestleMania Match

At WrestleMania 31, former WWE star Damien Sandow was eliminated from the Andre The Giant Memorial 2015 Battle Royal after being informed by WWE beforehand that he would be emerging victorious. Although Sandow was devastated to learn on the day of that he would be losing at WrestleMania, he recently shared in an interview with "TMZ" that the decision led him to have an epiphany during the Battle Royal.

"I had, as we say in the South, this come to Jesus moment, which again, middle of the ring, WrestleMania, in front of 90,000 people is probably not the best place to do it, but whatever. I was just like, you know what? I've tried and tried and tried and look, the company's not going to pull the trigger on me for whatever way or reason ... I don't need a belt to prove how good I am at something because I wasn't designed to get as over as I could," he explained. "I had this peace come over me like, no, I'm okay with myself. I'm okay with my career, and you know what? Whatever happens after this, so be it ... at the end of the day, they cannot take away my skill set."

Sandow continued to explain that the only consistent support he had from WWE management was television time, stating that he was confident in getting over with the audience if he was given a chance to be seen on a weekly basis. Despite being disappointed with the result of the Andre The Giant Memorial 2015 Battle Royal, Sandow still had an iconic moment when he finally betrayed his long-time partner, The Miz, and eliminated him from the match.

