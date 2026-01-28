Drew McIntyre Reflects On Being First British WWE Champion

Back in 2020, Drew McIntyre made history as the first-ever British-born WWE Champion, defeating Brock Lesnar at that year's WrestleMania. Recently, the newly crowned Universal WWE Champion looked back at this accolade and recalled how much it meant to him.

"It's pretty cool seeing some of the records," McIntyre said during an interview on "TMZ's Inside The Ring" after being told he's the only man who has won TNA, NXT, and WWE Championships. "Social media has been telling me all kinds of records. There's a couple I'm probably forgetting off the top of my head. My biggest one is I'm the first and only-ever Scottish and British WWE Champion of all time."

McIntyre then praised other British wrestlers but pointed out how no one else won a world title while he's done so four times across his career. He also said the number of titles doesn't matter to him.

"Winning all those championships you mentioned is very, very surreal," he claimed. "The way I'd like to be remembered, aside from 'he won a bunch of titles' is, 'You know, Drew was somebody that stepped up when wrestling really needed him.'"

The champion then recalled how he sacrificed his WrestleMania Moment to give the world an escape, but it was his most recent accomplishment of which he's most proud.

"The person that was willing to step up and take down Cody Rhodes finally, because we thought he'd be champion for the rest of time," he said, gleefully. "I was that hero. So, I was always there when wrestling needed me."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "TMZ's Inside The Ring" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.