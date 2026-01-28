Logan Paul Has A 'Weird Feeling' That Vince McMahon Will Be Back In WWE

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon left the company in 2022, amidst allegations of hush-money payments and sexual abuse and harassment. While McMahon returned to the company briefly in 2023 to help facilitate WWE's acquisition by Endeavor, he officially stepped down from the newly-formed TKO Group Holdings and WWE once federal investigators began to look into the allegations.

However, many believe that McMahon will somehow either return to the industry or even WWE sometime soon, including Logan Paul.

"Yeah, [McMahon] will definitely get inducted [into the WWE Hall of Fame]," Paul said during an episode of his "IMPAULSIVE" podcast. "I think he'd get an insane pop."

Rapper Lil Yachty joined Paul on the podcast as his guest and also weighed in on McMahon, hoping McMahon returns to WWE. Yachty had assumed that McMahon would have attended the retirement of John Cena, which took place on December 13 of last year.

"That would have been insane," Paul agreed. "Here's the good news: now, with a guy like John gone, I feel like this company can actually reach its full potential. Guys like me, myself, and The Vision, and Paul Heyman, kind of leading the way? Like, creative ideas."

McMahon was not present at Cena's retirement, though the disgraced former WWE Chairman did appear in an old tribute video to Cena, which ended the show. McMahon has not appeared on WWE television since his retirement.

