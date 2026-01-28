AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report, 1/21/2026

After posting a record-low 398,000 viewers on New Year's Eve, "AEW Dynamite" has managed to draw over 500,000 viewers for its two first episodes in January, and though many questioned if the show would be able maintain its streak for the third Wednesday in a row, the total viewership for last week's program have yet to be confirmed. That said, some data was made available for last Wednesday's broadcast, with Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider reporting that "Dynamite" recorded a 0.08 in the key 18-49 demographic, which is the same number the show drew in the category the week prior.

So far, "Dynamite" has averaged 521,000 viewers throughout January, and although it's a better total compared to December's figures, it's still a 17% decrease from this time last year, when the show was averaging 628,000 viewers. Additionally, "Dynamite's" performance in the 18-49 demo has plummeted over the past 12 months, with the category being down by 53% since January 2025. That said, professional wrestling ratings have taken a hit across the board since Nielsen introduced its "Big Data + Panel" system last September, which aims to deliver more accurate data for broadcast and cable.

Although the official viewer count is not available for last week's episode, "Dynamite" faced stiff competition on Wednesday night, with head-to-head NBA and NHL action charting above the show in the 18-49 demo. Going forward, AEW will attempt to keep its viewership above the 500,000 mark as the company continues to build towards its Grand Slam television special, which airs from the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia this coming February.