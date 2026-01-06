AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report, 12/31/2025

AEW ended 2025 on a sour note in terms of viewership, as the December 31 edition of AEW Dynamite drew one of the lowest numbers of the year.

The final Dynamite of the year drew an average of 398,000 viewers, the second-lowest viewership of the year, according to "Programming Insider," trailing only the October 7, 2025 episode, which garnered 321,000 viewers. However, the show in October was held on a Tuesday, compared to last week's show, which was in its regular Wednesday night timeslot. Last week's show was 22 percent lower than the four-week average, as per "Wrestlenomics," which stands at 511,000.

The show, held in Ralston, Nebraska, also registered a low rating of 0.07 in the key 18–49 demographic, which was marginally higher than the year's lowest rating of 0.06, recorded on the December 17 episode.

Last week's Dynamite took place a few days following AEW's final pay-per-view of 2025, Worlds End, and featured a few title matches. The show concluded with two championship matches, including an AEW National Championship bout between champion Ricochet and Jack Perry, in which Ricochet successfully retained his title. The main event was an AEW TBS Championship match between Mercedes Mone and Willow Nightingale, where Mone's nearly 600-day reign came to an end. The upcoming Dynamite, set to take place in Tulsa, Oklahoma, will feature an ROH World Championship clash between Bandido and Sammy Guevara, as well as an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator match between Jon Moxley and Shelton Benjamin.