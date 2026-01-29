Matt Hardy Provides Update On Condition Of His Brother Jeff

Though he has continued wrestling, Jeff Hardy is currently dealing with two bulging discs in his neck that he sustained back at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2025. Luckily, the injury wasn't too serious, but it has slowed the veteran down.

Now, according to his brother Matt Hardy, Jeff is beginning to feel better. "It's a very slow process and we're actually gonna talk with some of the doctors and there's a special person coming in [to see], maybe, what is the best thing they can do to try and ease the pain," he explained during an episode of his "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast.

Matt then claimed that they're hoping to speed up Jeff's recovery time, although so far, they've done everything by the book. "There's been some guys that have gotten procedures where they've shaved off part of those discs and then they continue to go and they're okay," Matt pointed out. "I mean, he has options and possibilities of different things he can do, but you know, first and foremost: he would rather just do it as natural and organic as possible."

Furthermore, the wrestler emphasized that the main focus is to be smart about Jeff's recovery. The entire injury situation has caused Jeff to work smarter, according to his brother, which would ease the minds of the "Charismatic Enigma's" many fans who want to see him retire on his own terms.

