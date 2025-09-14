Matt Hardy Addresses Timeline For The Hardys' Final Match, Why He'd Avoid Labeling It

It's been over 30 years since The Hardys began their professional wrestling career, and with both men beginning to enter their 50s, many fans have started to question when they will officially hang up their boots. Matt and Jeff Hardy are currently the TNA World Tag Team Champions and have appeared on "WWE NXT" television multiple times within the last year, proving to show no signs of stopping anytime soon. However, if The Hardys were to decide to step away from the business, it's hard to imagine the iconic team not having one last match with Adam Copeland and Christian Cage, who are both signed to AEW. Speaking on his podcast "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," the TNA star commented on The Hardys retirement timeline and if a match with Copeland and Cage is in the cards.

"Well, I don't think a last match ever is of interest right now because we're not putting a timetable on that, as far as having a match with Edge and Christian ... I am not opposed to it, I don't know if I would even want to brand it as that because we might f**k ourselves because I think there are opportunities for matches between the Hardys versus Edge and Christian," he explained. "As far as doing something in AEW with them, I would never say never. Who knows? You know, it is what it is and I would never say never."

By contrast, The Hardys accepted the challenge to wrestle Team 3D in one last match at TNA Bound for Glory on October 12, which Matt explained he feels comfortable with, but would want to avoid advertising a final battle with Copeland and Cage for the time being, knowing they could draw more money wrestling several matches against them.

