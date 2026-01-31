David Otunga Believes Titus O'Neil Gaffe Is One Of The Funniest Things He's Ever Seen

There are some things people can never live down. For Titus O'Neil, that moment is the 2018 Greatest Royal Rumble PLE in Saudi Arabia, where the Prime Time Player stumbled, fell, and slid under the ring during his entrance. O'Neil managed to escape any serious injury, but he didn't escape being teased for it mercilessly, and to this day his slip and slide is considered one of the most hilarious gaffes in wrestling history, often compared to the debut of The Shockmaster in WCW.

It's a clip that O'Neil's coworker David Otunga enjoys so much that upon viewing it during a YouTube video regarding Royal Rumble matches, Otunga proceeded to crack up. Once he regained control of himself, Otunga had nothing but praise for Titus overall. And yet, Otunga admitted that the clip of O'Neil's stumble was so funny that sometimes Otunga sought it out just to add some humor to his life.

"Shout out to my guy Titus," Otunga said. "I love Titus, Thaddeus, one of my brothers. But you know what? Some times, I just pull that clip just to laugh. I'm being honest with you. That's not only the funniest thing I've ever seen in professional wrestling, that's like the top five funniest things I've ever seen my entire life, my entire life. Shout out to you Tidus. Like, that was like a miracle. I don't think you could repeat that if you tried. Thank god you're alright, but thank you for providing endless hours of entertainment for me brother."

