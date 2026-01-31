WWE's Cody Rhodes & Undertaker Recall Backstage Fight Between Big Show & Great Khali

Though they seem to be far less common today, once upon a time, backstage fights were a fairly regular occurrence in pro wrestling. Having been in the industry for most of their lives, it should come as no surprise that Cody Rhodes and The Undertaker touched on that topic during Mark Calaway's recent appearance on "What Do You Wanna Talk About?"

"Last fight I remember was Big Show and [Great] Khali," Undertaker said.

"It's so funny to hear the different descriptions on how the fight went," Rhodes replied. "Some people talk about hearing the thunderous blows, because they were so big and they were both hitting each other so hard. And then the fight ends because Show fell over the suitcase, right?"

Rhodes then relayed that Paul Wight (Big Show) seemed angry afterwards, with Calaway admitting that it was likely because he had told Wight that he lost the fight. The now-retired Undertaker then discussed his close relationship with Wight, which often involved frank conversations that Calaway said were had out of love.

"He did receive a lot of grief from me," Undertaker continued. "And he hit Khali so hard, I had to look behind Khali to see what was holding him up. He ate a right hand from Big Show – that's the sound. It sounded like dropping a big ribeye steak on the counter. ... Khali took a couple steps back and they locked up again. Big Show was getting to him a little bit but he tripped on the suitcase."

After Wight tripped, Khali got on top of him and continued hitting him, which led to William Regal putting a fishhook on Khali to break the fight up. Although Wight got some strong offense in, Calaway took the opportunity to poke fun at Big Show afterwards by reinforcing the idea that he lost the fight.

