AEW's Doyle Possibly Injured In Tag Title Match With FTR On Dynamite

Many AEW fans were excited to see the AEW World Tag Team Championship match between FTR and the team of Jake Doyle and Mark Davis on the January 28 episode of "AEW Dynamite," but the match didn't go according to plan due to Doyle reportedly suffering an injury. The former TNA star could be heard telling Cash Wheeler that he had just torn his right biceps after taking a DDT on the ring apron, and during the most recent episode of "Wrestling Observer Radio," both Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer assessed the severity of Doyle's injury.

"They got him out of there, we never saw him again," Alvarez said. "They quickly did a couple more minutes, the crowd was like dead silent they knew something was wrong...Sucks for Jake, I hope he's better soon." Meltzer went on to detail potential recovery times for Doyle depending on if he gets surgery to repair his biceps. "If you don't have surgery, you can probably come back in four months. If you do, you're probably talking six or seven, so it's a long time"

Meltzer and Alvarez also hoped that an injury to Doyle doesn't mean that Davis vanishes from TV as a result, with Meltzer speculating that the Australian would likely be on TV as part of The Don Callis Family, but he likely won't be used to the extent that he would have been had Doyle not gotten hurt. Meltzer rounded off by saying that signing with AEW was the biggest break that Doyle has had in his career so far, and getting injured so early is very sad, especially with the depth of the AEW roster as he could potentially be lost in the shuffle when he comes back.

