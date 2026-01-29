FTR Beat Davis & Doyle (With Jon Moxley Assist) To Retain AEW Tag Titles On Dynamite

FTR are still AEW World Tag Team Champions, thanks to a little help from interference by the Death Riders, after defeating The Don Callis Family's Jake Doyle and Mark Davis on "AEW Dynamite." Davis and Doyle won the opportunity to challenge for the gold two weeks ago after defeating JetSpeed, FTR, and the Gates of Agony in a four-way tornado tag match.

Doyle and Cash Wheeler started off the match and the DCF stablemates dominated him and Dax Hardwood throughout the beginning of the bout with sheer power. At one point, Doyle got Hardwood up to the top rope, but Wheeler planted him face-first on the ring apron. Davis then met Harwood on the ropes, but it was Harwood to connect with a suplex. Wheeler followed with a splash, but Davis kicked out.

Davis countered the Shatter Machine and tried to lock in a sleeper on Hardwood, but the champion fought hard. The Death Riders, led by Jon Moxley, appeared to surround the ring, and Moxley clocked Davis with his Continental Championship belt. FTR hit the Shatter Machine, and Harwood pinned Davis for the victory.