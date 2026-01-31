Jackie Redmond Recalls 'Surreal' WWE WrestleMania 40 Presser

Just over a year into her WWE career, Jackie Redmond was inserted into one of the biggest backstage interviews in recent memory when The Rock and Roman Reigns interrupted company CCO Triple H following the iconic press conference for WrestleMania 40. The segment initially went viral due to "The Great One's" use of foul language directed towards Triple H, and according to Redmond, she was unaware of the theatrics that we're going to be on display.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on "Insight," Redmond revealed when she found out about her interview with Triple H that night, and claimed that her reaction to the segment was completely authentic.

"The crazy thing about that situation was I didn't even know I was interviewing Triple H until 8 minutes before that. So, we're getting close to the end of this presser, right? And, producer comes up to me, he's like, 'Hey, we weren't planning for this, but some s**t's about to go down and I think we need to hear from Hunter after this, right?'" she explained. "I should know better at this point that basically 99% of the time when I'm interviewing someone, it will be interrupted. Like that's pretty much a staple of what I do. But I had no idea that Dwayne 'The Rock' motherf*****g Johnson was gonna come out, yell at Hunter, and drop F-bombs all on live television."

Redmond reiterated that she didn't know The Rock was going to interrupt the interview, while admitting that she was still intimidated by Triple H at the time after having worked for WWE for a short period of time and wanted to make sure she didn't squander the opportunity.

