WWE Interviewer Wrote Letter Of Recommendation For Renee Paquette's Visa

Jackie Redmond currently occupies dual roles as a WWE interviewer and a journalist covering the NHL. She has a lot in common with former WWE personality Renee Paquette, and appearing on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Redmond revealed the extensive role Paquette has played in her career.

Redmond got her start on a Canadian reality show called "Drafted," which aimed to find the next sports broadcaster for a network called The Score. Paquette was a judge on the season Redmond won, with Redmond recalling that Paquette was one of the people that kept her going during a time when she felt quite alienated.

"She's the best, and she's an amazing human, and we're still friends to this day," Redmond said. "There aren't words, really, to describe how great she's been to me, so I love her."

Once Paquette left The Score for her WWE position, it was Redmond who essentially filled Paquette's spot. With Paquette in need of reference letters to attain her American visa, Redmond did what she could to help.

"Actually, when she came to WWE, I wrote one of her reference letters to get her green card or visa or one of those things," Redmond stated.

Years later, Paquette reached back out to Redmond to let her know that WWE had interest. Redmond's NHL coverage career was taking off at the time, so she declined, but the wrestling promotion maintained interest. Michael Cole eventually contacted Redmond to let her know that they wanted her for post-show coverage, with the assurance that she'd be allowed to continue her hockey pursuits. Redmond then joined WWE in 2021 and has become a regular presence in backstage interviews and post-show panels.

