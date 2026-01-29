Rikishi Felt One Element Of Jacob Fatu's WWE Return Was 'Not Creative' Enough

The 'Samoan Werewolf' Jacob Fatu made an explosive return to WWE, costing Cody Rhodes his match against Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship. While his uncle, Rikishi Fatu, is happy about his nephew's return to the promotion, he had one nitpick about the way the WWE booked it.

"[Does] it take that much for creative to like, you know, I don't know, 'Have him make an appearance with a hoodie.' Black hoodie... 'Make 'em all – black hoodies. Come through, and just, whatever,'" the WWE Hall of Famer said during an episode of his "Off The Top" podcast. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion wondered if all wrestlers are now meant to return in black hoodies. "You really don't need to cover up a Samoan. Just let a Samoan be a Samoan."

While Rikishi argued that it's becoming obvious to fans by now, he still had good things to say about Jacob's return segment.

"Damn, so, Jacob went all the way to Berlin? Wouldn't it been cheaper just to go right here to Mobile, Alabama?" Rikishi asked. "Like, there is cameras and stuff, we could have filmed it."

While Rikishi was not thrilled with the creative direction, he appreciated the work Fatu has done in the gym.

"You know, welcome back, Jacob," Rikishi added. "He looks fantastic. I mean, you know, he just looks refreshed like...This is probably the best shape I've ever seen Jacob look like."

