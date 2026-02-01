Naomi And Triple H Look Back On Her Return To WWE

At the 2024 Royal Rumble, Naomi returned to WWE after being absent for 18 months, as she famously walked out of the company alongside Sasha Banks, also known as AEW's Mercedes Mone, when both women were unsatisfied with the creative direction of their Women's Tag Team Championship reign. Although fans were pleased to see Naomi again, many were still furious with WWE for waiting so long to bring her back, but during season 2 of "WWE Unreal," company CCO Triple H compared her exit to R-Truth's release last year, claiming that the promotion always wanted the 38-year-old to return.

"Just like the Truth situation, we never wanted Naomi gone. The company always felt like this was where she belonged. This was her home, and she's an incredible talent that should be here doing what she does. So that's a big driving force for us to go try to say to her, 'hey would you like to come back'."

Naomi also revealed that being part of professional wrestling's storied Samoan dynasty was the main reason behind her decision to return to WWE, as her marriage to Jimmy Uso makes her a member of the Anoa'i family.

"What led to me returning to WWE was my family ... I do understand the significance of the Samoan dynasty and the family that I'm in and it also makes me wanna pull my weight 'cause I'm surrounded by great wrestlers."

Although Naomi excelled in her first year back with WWE, she reached a different level of stardom when she turned heel and debuted her "Proceed with Caution" character, which led her to win the Money In The Bank contract and become Women's World Champion.

