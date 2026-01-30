Booker T Discusses Connection With Recent WWE Addition Powerhouse Hobbs
For the last six years, wrestling fans have been a first-hand witness to Powerhouse Hobbs' journey through All Elite Wrestling, and now reportedly through the doors of WWE. Well before that, though, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T attests that Hobbs was just like most rising stars, young and hungry for any opportunity that the business may have for him.
"I'll tell you a little story about Will Hobbs. I would show up at the arenas. I show up at the arenas and Will would be there waiting," Booker recalled on the "Hall of Fame" podcast. "He was like, 'Uncle Book, let me holla at you. Let me holla at you. Then he would always run up on me and we would always talk. I would always give Will advice because he said, 'I'm trying, man. I'm trying to get in. I'm trying to get in, man. Who do I talk to?' I said, 'Bro, you know, it's just not like that. But trust me, just keep doing what you doing and don't stop. Trust me, it's going to happen for you.' Then boom, he showed up in AEW, becomes Powerhouse Hobbs, and the rest is history."
Hobbs made his AEW debut in a singles match against Orange Cassidy, a former AEW International Champion, on a July 2020 edition of "AEW Dark." In the months following, the California native then continued to impress AEW officials so much that he eventually earned a contract with the company.
Booker Believes Hobbs Can 'Take This Business By Storm'
"This is a guy who's scratched and clawed to actually make a break for himself," Booker added. "I'm proud of him for going over there to AEW and getting that TV time. TV time is worth its weight and gold. I always say if somebody see you and they like you, they might give you a call or they might be waiting in the wings for something to happen, such as this right here. Will Hobbs, there's a rumor that he's exited AEW and there's rumor that he may be coming into WWE, but Will Hobbs is a guy that I've been pushing for quite some time as far as this is a guy all he needs is a shot, an opportunity, and he definitely can take this business by storm."
Following his departure from AEW, Booker is confident that Hobbs will be a natural fit for WWE. Perhaps more importantly, he believes that the former AEW TNT Champion will burst out of the gate making "money moves" in whatever WWE brand he lands on. Fellow WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently echoed that sentiment, noting that the odds of Hobbs, who has reportedly taken on the name "Royce Keys," succeeding in WWE are pretty high.
The date and setting in which Hobbs will officially debut for WWE has yet to be seen, though with the 2026 Royal Rumble looming, it's possible that he emerges as one of the premium live event's surprises. Hobbs joins WWE with over a decade of in-ring experience and multiple title reigns backing him.
