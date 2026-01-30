Booker T Discusses Connection With Recent WWE Addition Powerhouse Hobbs

For the last six years, wrestling fans have been a first-hand witness to Powerhouse Hobbs' journey through All Elite Wrestling, and now reportedly through the doors of WWE. Well before that, though, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T attests that Hobbs was just like most rising stars, young and hungry for any opportunity that the business may have for him.

"I'll tell you a little story about Will Hobbs. I would show up at the arenas. I show up at the arenas and Will would be there waiting," Booker recalled on the "Hall of Fame" podcast. "He was like, 'Uncle Book, let me holla at you. Let me holla at you. Then he would always run up on me and we would always talk. I would always give Will advice because he said, 'I'm trying, man. I'm trying to get in. I'm trying to get in, man. Who do I talk to?' I said, 'Bro, you know, it's just not like that. But trust me, just keep doing what you doing and don't stop. Trust me, it's going to happen for you.' Then boom, he showed up in AEW, becomes Powerhouse Hobbs, and the rest is history."

Hobbs made his AEW debut in a singles match against Orange Cassidy, a former AEW International Champion, on a July 2020 edition of "AEW Dark." In the months following, the California native then continued to impress AEW officials so much that he eventually earned a contract with the company.