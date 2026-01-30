CM Punk Officially Announced As The Cover Star Of WWE 2K26

Over the past week, the cover stars for the Attitude Era, Monday Night War and King of Kings Deluxe editions of WWE 2K26 were revealed, with names like "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Rock and Triple H all being featured on the different versions of the game. Now, after days of fans speculating who could be on the standard edition of this year's installment, it was revealed during the Royal Rumble kickoff show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday that CM Punk will be the official cover star for WWE 2K26.

Following the announcement, Punk appeared at the kickoff show and was met with an enormous reaction from the crowd in Riyadh, who all sang along to "Cult of Personality" as the World Heavyweight Champion walked out to the stage.

— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2026

2K26 will mark the first time that Punk has been on the cover of a WWE game since 2013. The standard edition of WWE 2k26 will launch on Saturday, March 14, while the early access versions of the game will be available on Wednesday, March 11. Fans can now pre-order WWE 2K26 following the announcement of Punk being on the cover of the game this morning. Over the past five years, other stars to be featured on the cover of WWE's 2K series include Roman Reigns, John Cena, Rey Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair and Cody Rhodes.