Spoiler Report For WWE SmackDown: 1/30/2026

Before fans fill in Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah Financial District for the 2026 Royal Rumble, they gathered there for Friday's edition of "WWE SmackDown," which aired live on Netflix for international viewers. For those in the United States, it will broadcast in its usual timeslot of 8pm ET on the USA Network.

Among the noteworthy events from "SmackDown" was another open challenge laid out by WWE United States Champion Carmelo Hayes. In this case, Rey Fenix answered, and even appeared to be on the verge of a victory at one point. The closing moments saw Fenix spike Hayes with a DDT for a near fall, then line up for his signature rolling cutter. Hayes, however, countered it with a First 48, leaving Fenix lying in the ring to take his Nothing But Net next. With it, Hayes secured a three-count pinfall on Fenix to retain his United States Championship.

Elsewhere, WWE announced an additional batch of entrants for the Men's Rumble match. Damian Priest declared his respective spot in a backstage segment involving the famous spinning tumbler, and based on his reaction, it seems he drew a low number. Trick Williams then confirmed his participation in a backstage interview with Cathy Kelley. WWE commentator Michael Cole later revealed that of The Miz and Ilja Dragunov as well, with The Miz's upcoming appearance officially upping him to the second most in Men's Royal Rumble history.

During the entrance of Axiom, WWE appeared to spoil another element of the 2026 Men's Royal Rumble — the first entrant. At the bottom of the screen flashed a banner containing the name and stats of Bron Breakker, who was also labeled as "Entrant #1" for tomorrow's bout. As of now, it's unclear if this was a production error or intentional on WWE's part.

For full "SmackDown" results, stay tuned for WINC's coverage page going live alongside the United States broadcast later tonight.