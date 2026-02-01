WWE's Cody Rhodes & The Undertaker reflect on climactic WrestleMania 40 moment

After making his grand return to WWE, Cody Rhodes finally got his crowning moment against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 in 2024, with none other than The Undertaker coming to Rhodes' aid at the match's climax. Rhodes and Mark "The Undertaker" Calaway appeared together on a recent edition of "What Do You Wanna Talk About?," and the two looked back on their interaction.

"I describe it as actual magic, is basically what happened in front of me," Rhodes said, describing how John Cena, Solo Sikoa, and The Rock all became involved in the main event match. "You kind of pulled a little bit of a Yoda move, where you're walking around backstage real slow. ... And then the speed to which you roll in the ring – you can hear it."

In the moment, the lights in the stadium went out momentarily, and when they came back on, The Undertaker was standing in the ring, toe-to-toe with The Rock. Calaway proceeded to chokeslam Dwayne Johnson, allowing Rhodes to finish the match against Reigns and finally win the Undisputed WWE Championship.

"You looked back at me, and of course, I was in a 'sell,' so the moment wasn't maybe what you had envisioned, but you looked back at me just to give me a little – like, 'I got 'em. He's your's now – I got 'em.' But then you winked," Rhodes continued. "And when you winked, the lights went out. And I remember thinking, 'He's shoot f***ing magic.'"