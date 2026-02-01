WWE's Cody Rhodes & The Undertaker Reflect On Climactic WrestleMania 40 Moment
After making his grand return to WWE, Cody Rhodes finally got his crowning moment against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 in 2024, with none other than The Undertaker coming to Rhodes' aid at the match's climax. Rhodes and Mark "The Undertaker" Calaway appeared together on a recent edition of "What Do You Wanna Talk About?," and the two looked back on their interaction.
"I describe it as actual magic, is basically what happened in front of me," Rhodes said, describing how John Cena, Solo Sikoa, and The Rock all became involved in the main event match. "You kind of pulled a little bit of a Yoda move, where you're walking around backstage real slow. ... And then the speed to which you roll in the ring – you can hear it."
In the moment, the lights in the stadium went out momentarily, and when they came back on, The Undertaker was standing in the ring, toe-to-toe with The Rock. Calaway proceeded to chokeslam Dwayne Johnson, allowing Rhodes to finish the match against Reigns and finally win the Undisputed WWE Championship.
"You looked back at me, and of course, I was in a 'sell,' so the moment wasn't maybe what you had envisioned, but you looked back at me just to give me a little – like, 'I got 'em. He's your's now – I got 'em.' But then you winked," Rhodes continued. "And when you winked, the lights went out. And I remember thinking, 'He's shoot f***ing magic.'"
Rhodes went on to thank The Undertaker for playing such an important role in his coronation. However, according to Calaway, no thanks is necessary.
"The only thank you I think anybody would want is for you to continue what you've done, and continue to grow, and grow this sport," Calaway said. "It was [an] incredibly special moment, even for us. Obviously for you, and what's about to happen for you, but for all of us to be in there again – me and Rock to be in the ring together again, all those things. It was just such a cool, cool moment."
The Undertaker then told Rhodes that he appreciates the reverence Rhodes has for the wrestling business. He also pointed out that the only reason he was able to get into the ring so quickly is because it was extremely important to not screw that moment up.
As far as Rhodes believing that Calaway had the ability to make the lights go out with a wink of his eye, the retired wrestler instead attributed it to fate.
