Updated List Of WWE Royal Rumble Participants Following WWE SmackDown

Friday's "WWE SmackDown" emanating from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, marked the go-home show to the Royal Rumble and the latest updated line-up for the eponymous men's and women's matches.

On the men's side, Cody Rhodes signaled his intent to win the Rumble for the third time in four years, becoming the first to declare for the match on "WWE SmackDown." He was soon joined by 2025 winner Jey Uso, Gunther, 2006 winner Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, and Penta on the subsequent "WWE Raw." Mysterio picked up a knock on Monday, however, and his current Rumble status is unclear.

2015 winner and "Original Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns was announced to be making his return in the Rumble match, along with cousins Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu on the following "SmackDown" and Saturday Night's Main Event shows. The entirety of The Vision: Bron Breakker, Logan Paul, Bronson Reed, and Austin Theory were then added to the Rumble on Monday's "Raw" alongside Je'Von Evans and Oba Femi.

Two-time Rumble winners Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton declared themselves into the match in media appearances throughout the week.

Finally, on the go-home show of "SmackDown" Friday all of Damian Priest, Trick Williams, The Miz, Ilja Dragunov, and Matt Cardona were added to the match, rounding out the announced men's entrants heading into Saturday.

On the women's side, no new participants were announced on the go-home show; Iyo Sky, Rhea Ripley, Roxanne Perez, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Bayley, Lyra Valkyria, Asuka, Chelsea Green, Jordynne Grace, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, Lash Legend, Giulia, Maxxine Dupri, and Becky Lynch had all been announced across the past two "Raw" episodes and last Friday's "SmackDown."

22 out of 30 of the men's participants have been announced, at the time of writing. 17 women's participants have been announced.