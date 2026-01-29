Rey Mysterio Reportedly 'Dealing With A Rib Issue,' WWE Royal Rumble Status Unclear

It's still not clear if Rey Mysterio will be able to take part in the WWE Royal Rumble on Saturday. According to the latest report from PWInsider, Mysterio is in Saudi Arabia as previously relayed, but it's still not certain that he'll be in action, as he has a "rib issue" to battle against. The extent of the damage isn't clear, so it's possible that Mysterio will be cleared ahead of the Rumble.

Mysterio is one of the many wrestlers who've been officially announced for Saturday's Royal Rumble matches. Ahead of tomorrow's "WWE SmackDown," there are exactly 17 wrestlers announced for both the Men's and Women's Rumble matches.

This past Monday, on "WWE Raw," Mysterio wrestled Austin Theory in a singles match. Reports emerged soon after claiming that Mysterio suffered a legitimate injury in the bout. It wasn't initially clear if the injury was to Mysterio's ribs or something in his legs, with Dave Meltzer stating that he saw Mysterio limping while Bryan Alvarez witnessed the wrestler holding his ribs.

If Mysterio is cleared by Saturday and successfully enters the match, it will mark his 15th appearance in a Royal Rumble. He previously won in 2006.

Other wrestlers currently slated to vie for a title shot in the Men's Royal Rumble include Theory, Gunther, Cody Rhodes, Oba Femi, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, Bron Breakker, and more.

Mysterio's latest injury doesn't appear as severe, but the 51-year-old isn't too far removed from a 7-month absence in 2025. The WWE star underwent surgery after reportedly suffering a torn groin as well as an injury to his eardrum, eventually returning to the ring in November.