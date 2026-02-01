Bruce Prichard Credits WWE HOFer For Keeping His Name 'Alive' During Hiatus

In the modern world in which we live in, podcasts are the go-to source for breaking news and raw and unfiltered commentary. When "Something to Wrestle" first hit the airwaves in August of 2016, it was an audio podcast featured on MLW Radio, with Bruce Prichard, WWE's now Executive Director for Creative Writing and Talent, and his co-host, Conrad Thompson. Picking up steam right away, the podcast centers around Prichard's tenured experiences both on-screen and off in TNA, MLW, and his multiple runs in WWE. Returning from his release in 2008, Prichard was surprised that this WWE Hall of Famer went to bat to have Prichard and Thompson's popular show featured on the WWE Network back in 2016.

"There was a point in time before I went to Impact that the WWE had shown interest in the podcast and wanting to do a version for the WWE Network. So, those conversations had kind of been happening a little bit. John Layfield was a huge, huge reason because he kept my name alive up there and would talk on the Network show that he was on with Corey Graves and they would drop our names from time to time," Prichard said on a recent episode of his podcast.

It would be the name drops of his podcast that would draw high interest to have the duo turn their show digital. As such, the podcast would stay on the air live for 13 weeks before WWE and the two hosts decided to split amicably.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.