Babes Of Wrath Retain AEW Women's Tag Titles On Collision In First Defense Of 2026

The Babes of Wrath and The Sisters of Sin have been at each other's throats for several months, with the score between the two teams looking to be settled on the January 31 episode of "AEW Collision" as the Babes of Wrath put their AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships on the line. Despite their best efforts, the Sisters of Sin couldn't get the job done as AEW ended its Arlington residency with the Babes of Wrath retaining their titles in the "Collision" main event.

Things broke down very quickly as Julia Hart and Harley Cameron were meant to start, but Hart immediately attacked Willow Nightingale while Skye Blue took care of Cameron. Both teams shared the control in the early going as Willow used Harley as a weapon to attack Julia and Skye, and even though The Sisters of Sin used some underhanded tactics to get back into things, Harley took out both opponents with a Crossbody and double Lariat as the match went to the break. Once in the break, Julia dragged Harley to the outside to establish some sort of control by whipping her into the barricade, before returning to the ring to isolate Harley on the sister's side of the ring. Both Julia and Skye wore Harley down with Headlocks and strikes coming out of the break.

Back from commercial and Julia locked in a Tarantula on Harley which Skye took advantage of by hitting a running Drop Kick, but Skye got too confident and after a Back Suplex, Harley finally made the tag to Willow who took care of both challengers. Willow hit Skye with a Pounce and Julia with a Spinebuster, earning herself a two-count, and when Julia tried to hit a Hurricanrana after a walking the ropes, Willow blocked and locked in a Half Boston Crab. Skye broke up the submission with a Thrust Kick, who was then met with a Clothesline from Harley, and Julia countered a Powerbomb from Willow with a Facebuster. The Sisters of Sin would attempt to isolate Willow, but she managed to tag in Harley. However, that didn't look like the best move as the challengers almost put Harley away, but the champion was able to get out of trouble with a DDT.

The match concluded with Willow getting a blind tag on Harley, allowing her partner to hit a Crucifix Bomb on Skye, before hitting a Soul Food/Swinging Neckbreaker combination for the three count and the victory. After the match, Thekla rushed to the ring to try and beat down the Babes of Wrath, but Kris Statlander evened things up for her friends. With that said, Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford came down to the ring to join in on the fun, with Thekla hitting Statlander with a spear and Bayne hitting a Big Boot on Willow to stand tall as the show faded to black.