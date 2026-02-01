Kazuchika Okada Wins AEW Return Match, Defends International Title On Collision

Kazuchika Okada defeated Adam Priest in his return to AEW, retaining the International Championship during "AEW Collision" on Saturday.

Okada returned to an AEW ring for the first time this year on Saturday's show, making the fourth defense of the title in this reign – albeit for the first time on its own. Priest gave it his best shot and targeted the knee of the champion, softening him up for a figure four leglock in the middle of the ring.

However, Okada found his way to the ropes. The challenger was also hindered by the interference of Rocky Romero, who had initially started the match on commentary before coming down the ramp to get involved. When all was said and done, Okada connected with a Rainmaker lariat for the pinfall and title retention.

Okada had last wrestled in AEW towards the end of last year, defeating Konosuke Takeshita before losing to Jon Moxley in the Continental Classic semi-final and final, respectively, the latter of which saw him lose his Continental Championship after 647 days.

In losing the Continental title, Okada stopped being the Unified Champion and continued on as just the International Champion, both titles he claimed by beating Kenny Omega at All In Texas last year. Okada kicked off the year with a win over Hiroshi Tanahashi in his retirement match in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom.