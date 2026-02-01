Chris Jericho To Appear In New TV Series Alongside Nicole Kidman

Outside of the wrestling ring, Chris Jericho has made several moves in the music and acting worlds. As revealed by Elle, his latest in the latter involves him appearing alongside Hollywood's Nicole Kidman in a new Apple TV series, called "Margo's Got Money Troubles."

While his exact role in the series is still unconfirmed, a photo previewing the series showed Jericho, a multi-time world champion in real life, standing in the corner of a wrestling ring behind Kidman. Kidman herself wore bright pink and blue ring gear while leaning against the ropes.

Jericho hyped his television appearance in a post on X, writing "Excited to share a preview of my upcoming role in the new series, 'Margo's Got Money Troubles' on @appletv! Had a blast filming with the legendary Nicole Kidman & the hilarious Nick Offerman, who headline an ALL-STAR CAST."

Premiers on April 15

"Margo's Got Money Troubles" stars Elle Fanning as Margo Millet, a 20-year old woman who becomes pregnant by her junior college professor. Faced with a new baby and increasing bills, Fanning's character then turns to OnlyFans and marketing advice from her ex-pro wrestler father to support herself and the child.

Nick Offerman, known for his work in "Parks and Recreation," plays Margo's father, Jinx Millet. Kidman portrays another former pro-wrestler, who is also a friend of Jinx's. Michelle Pfeiffer portrays Margo's mother, Shyanne, a former Hooters waitress and single mother. The Apple TV series will premiere on April 15, with three episodes dropping upon initial launch and the remaining five on a weekly basis afterward.