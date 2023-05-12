AEW Star And Fozzy Frontman Chris Jericho Files To Trademark 'Fozzyfest' & 'Fozzfest'

Former AEW World Champion and Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho has filed two trademarks for a potential music festival, Wrestling Inc. has learned.

Jericho, aka Chris Irvine, filed two separate trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on Monday for "Fozzyfest" and "Fozzfest."

Jericho, an eight-time world champion pro wrestler, has fronted the rock band Fozzy since 1999. The AEW star has experience spearheading unique festivals, including his annual Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea, which combines pro wrestling and live music on a multi-day cruise.