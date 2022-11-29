Chris Jericho's Son Gives Big Update On Pro Wrestling Ambitions

Charlotte Flair, El Hijo del Santo, Randy Orton, Juventud Guerrera, Cody and Dustin Rhodes, Dominik Mysterio; all are examples of professional wrestlers who followed their famous fathers into the wrestling business. And that's just a few examples, as wrestling is littered with second and third generation wrestlers, all trying to live up to their famous family members.

One person that is unlikely to become a second generation wrestler however is Ash Irvine, the son of AEW star and current ROH World Champion Chris Jericho. At least that's what he said in a recent interview with Jim Varsallone, when the latter posed the wrestling question to young Irvine. "It's always been something that I like to think about," Irvine said. "But I think deep down, I know it's not for me. My grandpa played hockey, my dad does wrestling, and I'm not going to do either. I'm going to do my own thing."

The 19-year-old Irvine didn't confirm what his own thing is, but does appear to have a keen interest in fishing. He has frequently appeared on his father's podcast, Talk is Jericho, as "Ash the Fishing Expert", where he discusses fishing and answers fan questions on the subject. His fishing expertise was hinted at strongly at the end of his interview with Varsallone, where Irvine was shown at a creek, fishing pole in hand. As such, it appears to be possible that Jericho won't have an heir apparent to his legacy in pro wrestling. He'll look to continue to build that legacy on December 10, when he defends the ROH World Championship against Claudio Castagnoli at the Final Battle pay-per-view

