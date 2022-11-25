ROH World Championship Match Set For Final Battle With Huge Stipulation

Over the past few months, Chris Jericho has reigned as the Ring of Honor World Champion. Jericho won the championship from Claudio Castagnoli at AEW's Grand Slam edition of "Dynamite," back in September and he has been on a roll ever since. Defending the ROH World Championship against names like Bandido, Colt Cabana, Bryan Danielson, and even fellow Jericho Appreciation Society member, Sammy Guevara, Jericho has proved himself a fighting champion. Now, we know the next defense for the "Ring of Jericho" World Champion.

Earlier today, during the Black Friday edition of "AEW Rampage," Jericho granted Castagnoli one more opportunity for his ROH World Championship at Final Battle on December 10. Castagnoli was already granted one previous chance at the title. He was involved in the four-way match at Full Gear for the title that also featured Guevara and Danielson. However, this time there's a twist. If Castagnoli comes up short again this time against Jericho, he must join the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Should Castagnoli indeed lose this match and leave Blackpool Combat Club, not only would it be a big new chapter in the BCC vs JAS rivalry, but it would also bring a second big riff between the group. Recently the manager for BCC, William Regal, turned his back on Jon Moxley to help MJF to win the AEW World Championship at Full Gear, not only causing problems between him and Moxley, but also Moxley and Danielson. Will Castagnoli join the ranks of JAS, or will the Swiss Superman be the one to bring gold back to BCC?