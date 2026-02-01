WWE Royal Rumble 2026: Biggest Winners & Losers

The two Rumble matches were long slogs to safe choices. I expected Sami Zayn to lose the world title match, but he did so in such a fashion that I'm not sure he'll be a legitimate contender for a while. Michael Cole was checked out, and the crowd doubly so. The new stadium, much like the Intuit Dome, has little lights on every seat that makes it look empty, no matter how many people might be there. It was the closest I've ever seen a post-pandemic PLE feel so much like a ThunderDome COVID taping.

Look at the lead image. Look at that sea of lights behind the competitors. From what I understand, from production close-ups on the crowd, and photos from social media, the newly-built Riyadh Season Stadium was quite full. Not quite a sellout, but still, fairly full. But from the way the lights make it look, one would assume they were wrestling in front of a couple of thousand fans in the floor seating and an empty grandstand. This was not the case, but the crowd was not the most energetic in WWE history, and the way the architecture made it appear made the event feel deserted. This is the first major event.

Roman Reigns and Liv Morgan are incredibly boring choices for WrestleMania, as it is, but the Rumbles themselves were stuck in a slow tempo, so as to accommodate as many up-to-the-minute graphics as possible, whether they were accurate or not.

It was a show that felt like it was made out of papier-mache and the other lightweight, gossamer material that comprised the Chicago World's Fair. A massive, ostentatious nothing in place of one of the WWE PLE calendar's more reliable gems.

If the Royal Rumble is usually a Faberge Egg to the fans every year, then Saturday's event was one of those plastic Easter eggs your parents used to use to pad out the basket. Luckily, there was a little bit of candy inside.