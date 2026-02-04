Rikishi Relieved To See WWE 'Finally' Let Solo Sikoa Be Himself

In the eyes of his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi Fatu, Solo Sikoa's booking has been uneven since he crowned himself the new Tribal Chief after Roman Reigns. However, many fans have been entertained by his antics across his current run, and Rikishi now claims he's finally happy with how WWE has begun to portray Solo during the MFT vs Wyatt Sicks feud.

"I think Solo found himself, you know what I mean? It's nice to be able to let, you know, Solo be Solo," he expressed during an episode of his "Off The Top" podcast, before praising Solo's promo segment against the Wyatt Sicks. "I mean, if he came up with that one? That's a pretty good one, you know what I mean? And I think it's kind of nice, and hopefully now, because I think we've seen this before with the Wyatt Family ... and I'm hoping that they would really make this thing work and intertwine the storylines."

Rikishi then pointed out that WWE WrestleMania 42 is around the corner, opining that it would be a great platform for the Wyatt Sicks to have an impressive entrance that could highlight how big their feud is. "I think, you know, something like a huge gimmick-type of match between Solo and the MFTs versus The Wyatt Family. I don't know. Maybe take it from there to a graveyard or something?" he proposed. "I feel like, you know, in due time they haven't really got their fair share of push of the Wyatt Family, which can really be a good, good marketing type of faction."

Rikishi then expressed that the feud should cumulate with a one-on-one clash between Uncle Howdy and Sikoa, preferably at WrestleMania.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Rikishi Fatu Off The Top" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.