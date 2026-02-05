Harley Cameron Is Grateful For Former AEW Faction

AEW's Harley Cameron is currently enjoying a lot of success in the newly established Women's Tag Team Division, alongside Willow Nightingale. However, the Women's AEW World Tag Team Champion hasn't forgotten her roots, and during an interview with "Good Karma Wrestling," she looked back at her time with the short-lived QTV faction.

"I was very fortunate that QT Marshall gave me the opportunity to be in QTV because, essentially, that was my beginning...There's an old saying, and cliché one, it's, 'There's no small parts, just small actors,' you know? That kinda mentality," she recalled, saying she saw her QTV run as her finally getting her foot in the door and had no idea how things would've panned out.

"Even if I have one line and ten seconds, I have to make the most of it," she continued. "And I think that I've really kind of had that mentality ever since I was little, with performance in general, but definitely in wrestling." Cameron further expressed that even when given little time, she believes that she has to make the best of it and make sure people feel something through her performance.

Despite utilizing her performance art background in pro wrestling, Cameron has an old-school mentality when it comes to the sport, which was passed on to her by her coaches, Shawn Spears and Tyler Breeze. According to the AEW star, she keeps a wrestling book as well as going the extra mile by practicing right before her matches.

