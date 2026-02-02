Triple H Not Sure When WWE Fans Will Hear From Roman Reigns

By winning the 2026 Men's Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns has earned a title match of his choosing on the grand stage of WWE WrestleMania 42. When exactly fans will learn of his selection, however, remains up in the air, even to WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

"One thing about The Tribal Chief is he does thing on his time and his terms," Triple H said on the Royal Rumble post-show. "Roman, came back from the Rumble. I'm sure had a moment to sit down, and I'm sure now he's going to mull over his decision. Where does he want to go at WrestleMania? Does he want to go after Drew McIntyre? Does he want to go after CM Punk? It's a lot to think about, and I'm sure he's going to weigh that out. One thing about The Tribal Chief, he is one of the most strategic and well thought out individuals in this business right now ... he will take some time to reflect. He will definitely make a decision that we will all be excited about."

For the last four years, Reigns has operated on a part-time schedule with WWE, largely due to his family commitments outside of it. In addition, Reigns has taken on some television and film gigs, such as voicing Zebro Zebraxton in "Zootopia 2" and embodying Akuma in a live action adaptation of "Street Fighter."

Following his Royal Rumble win, Reigns has a number of options for his WrestleMania 42 path, including a pursuit of WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk or Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. As highlighted by 2020 Women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair, an NXT Championship match is also on the table for "The Tribal Chief."

