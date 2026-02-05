WWE's Trick Williams Says TNA Hated Him After Taking Title From 'Average Joe' Hendry

Last year, Trick Williams made his way over to TNA, laying out Joe Hendry at Rebellion before later defeating Hendry for the TNA World Championship at WWE NXT Battleground. After Hendry failed to win the title back from Williams several months later, it seems there are still lingering issues between the two. Appearing on "No-Contest Wrestling Podcast," Williams minimized Hendry's title run with some harsh words.

"I saw an opportunity – a direct line at the 'Average Joe' holding the belt. I said, 'He don't know what to do with that thing,'" Williams said, explaining that he was initially only at Rebellion to support his partner, Lash Legend. "I said, 'Let me go and take that up off you.' ... I seized the opportunity and made it about myself."

After winning the title, Williams continued to hold it for 140 days, splitting matches between TNA and NXT. According to the WWE star, the TNA roster wasn't thrilled that their primary championship was held by someone from another company, as he could tell from the glares he'd receive backstage.

"Oh, yeah, they hated me, man," Williams stated. "Every second. I mean, I get it. I understand it. A good, young-looking, dark brother like myself coming in their brand and taking their title, you know what I mean? Cutting diss tracks on them. [There] wasn't nothing to like about me, so I get it, but sometimes that's what's best for business."

There were a select few members of the TNA roster who didn't seem to mind Williams, as he gave a shout-out to former WWE star AJ Francis, who used to perform as Top Dolla. Beyond that, Williams maintains that he got the cold shoulder from most TNA performers, though he's likely playing up the onscreen rivalry between the two partnered companies.

As for Hendry, he and Williams are now both on the WWE roster and could lock up again in the future.

