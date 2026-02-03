Video: WWE Documents The Royal Rumble Debut Of Royce Keys (FKA Powerhouse Hobbs)

Keys, a former AEW TNT and World Trios Champion, said that growing up a wrestling fan, being at the Royal Rumble was a dream for him. He said growing up, he wrestled in plenty of backyard Royal Rumbles. He said he got goosebumps and butterflies just talking about it all.

"It's one of those things, like, you're realizing your dreams are like, right there," Keys explained. "Just gotta reach out and grab it and you're here. I'm a believer that things happen and the universe plays out everything. So you don't want to have any regrets. I personally don't like looking back at things in life. I don't like second guessing myself or, 'What if I had done this? Maybe I should have done that? What if?' Everything lined up and made sense to be here."

Paul "Triple H" Levesque was also seen in the video, telling Keys they're going to get him in "a good place." Keys explained that the COO also told him that he's there for a reason, which helped ease his nerves. While he didn't end up winning the Rumble, Keys said he was in WWE to "show up and show out."

"We're going to do 100 [mph] straight ahead," he said. "That's what I'm here for. That's the job I have tonight and that's what I plan on doing."

