CM Punk Believes Lexis King Is In A Similar Position To His Own Early WWE Tenure

In his early days, CM Punk was a scrappy underdog with all the makings of a fan-favorite star, and after finding his footing in WWE, Punk became the star he is today. Now a veteran of the industry, Punk sees elements of himself in second-generation wrestler Lexis King.

"Lexis King, I think, is in line to do great things," Punk said during an interview with Complex, adding that he believes King has to work harder not because he's the son of Brian Pillman but because of the character he portrays. "I think a guy like Lexis King is more like – is viewed more like me, back in the day, where like they look at him like – they're like, 'Oh, okay?' You know? 'I don't know if I – I don't know if I get it.'"

Punk then praised King's work ethic and proclaimed that the young wrestler will someday shock a lot of people. "When it's time to hang up the boots, they can look back at his career and think like, 'This is a guy who maybe I didn't think much of when I first saw. He put the work in, he busted his a**, and he became really, really good," the veteran expressed.

Looking at the talent found in "NXT" today and the recent callups, Punk asserted that WWE is in a great place. "The pipeline is just jampacked full with people," he noted, before highlighting Oba Femi, Carmelo Hayes, and Trick Williams. "I'm gonna run out of road before I wind up having chances to work with all these guys," he added.

