CM Punk Spoke With 2 WWE Hall Of Famers Moments Before WrestleMania 41 Main Event

Last year, CM Punk finally achieved his dream of performing in the main event of WWE WrestleMania when he stepped into the ring to face both Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns at the same time. While Punk was unsuccessful in the end, the clash was still a massive moment and as such, he needed to mentally prepare himself thoroughly beforehand.

During an interview with Complex, Punk expressed that the dream lived up to all the expectations he had, but it was a high-pressure situation. "Especially with me, because I was so vocal about it for so long. Like, it was pretty heavy," he said. "Bret [Hart] grabbed me right before I went out and had some words for me, and then 'Taker – bless his heart – brings the, you know, the mood [down]. Just snapped me back into it 'cause he grabbed me and he went: 'Well, don't f**k this up.'"

Punk admitted that he needed The Undertaker to shake him up a bit as everyone was being sentimental and giving him heartfelt speeches. "Sometimes we take ourselves too seriously and even though this is a pretty heavy moment and I was feeling the pressure, I – essentially – am just wrestling in front of thousands of people in my underwear; so our business is funny," he added. "To me, it was the perfect night. It was everything I thought it was going to be, and it was everything it needed to be."

