Paul Heyman Explains Why Only He Could Tell CM Punk About WWE WrestleMania Main Event

Heyman continued by speaking about Punk's upbringing in the wrestling industry, explaining that fans recognized he was a star from his days in OVW, and that a specific WWE Hall Of Famer also viewed the "Best In The World" as a WrestleMania main event talent.

"As you walk through those doors everything in Louisville changed. Fans showing up at the Danny Davis Arena and drove to see CM Punk, wearing CM Punk t-shirts, trading CM Punk tapes. The knowledge of the product itself at those TV tapings changed because CM Punk in the best way possible, the old expression, popped the territory ... When I brought CM Punk up and Dusty [Rhodes] said to me, 'Why this kid?' And I said, 'He's gonna main event at WrestleMania, he's going to disrupt the status quo,' and Dusty said, 'I see that too.'"

In 2013, Heyman managed Punk for his match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 29, and despite it being one of the most thrilling bouts on the card that year, both Heyman and Punk still aspired to perform at the same level but in the main event next time.

"The first match I ever managed in at Wrestlemania had CM Punk in it and again when we walked through the curtain I said, 'That was a blast, we're going to do this again, next time in the main event.' So I understand his desire that the first time he walks down the aisle at WrestleMania for a main event that we do it together because we've been talking about it since 2005."

Heyman finished by commenting on his brotherhood with Punk, explaining the reason it was touching to inform his friend he would main event WrestleMania 41 was due to watching him fall short of accomplishing that life-long dream for 20 years.

