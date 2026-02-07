Former WWE Star Paul London Believes Social Media Has Hurt The Pro Wrestling Industry

According to many fans and figures within the wrestling industry, the idea of "kayfabe" has faded over the years as fans started to become more and more aware of the behind-the-scenes process. Then, with the advent of the internet and social media, it couldn't exist as it once did any longer.

This is an opinion pro wrestling veteran Paul London shares, and in an interview on "INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet," he expressed why he thinks that's the case. "Social media doesn't run my life; if anything, that's one of the main things that's really put the wrestling business in the state it's in now," he opined. "I say it as a negative. ... If you're drawing attention and you're brining eyes to a product, then it doesn't matter if you can tie your shoes or do a roll or anything that even resembles wrestling."

London then recalled the hiatus he took from wrestling between 2018 and 2021, explaining why he decided to step away from the industry at the time. "I think I got a little burnt out on it. ... I think the social media thing was a part of it too," he recalled. "I was brought in by old territory legend-types, you know? ... Now, the standards have been removed. The standards have been removed."