Former WWE Star Paul London Believes Social Media Has Hurt The Pro Wrestling Industry
According to many fans and figures within the wrestling industry, the idea of "kayfabe" has faded over the years as fans started to become more and more aware of the behind-the-scenes process. Then, with the advent of the internet and social media, it couldn't exist as it once did any longer.
This is an opinion pro wrestling veteran Paul London shares, and in an interview on "INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet," he expressed why he thinks that's the case. "Social media doesn't run my life; if anything, that's one of the main things that's really put the wrestling business in the state it's in now," he opined. "I say it as a negative. ... If you're drawing attention and you're brining eyes to a product, then it doesn't matter if you can tie your shoes or do a roll or anything that even resembles wrestling."
London then recalled the hiatus he took from wrestling between 2018 and 2021, explaining why he decided to step away from the industry at the time. "I think I got a little burnt out on it. ... I think the social media thing was a part of it too," he recalled. "I was brought in by old territory legend-types, you know? ... Now, the standards have been removed. The standards have been removed."
Paul London claims he planned to return to pro wrestling during his hiatus
London elaborated his decision to step away from pro wrestling back in 2018, revealing that he was actually planning to return sometime between that same year and 2020, to wrestle in ROH. "If I'm not mistaken, I wanna say my buddy Jay Lethal was setting that up, this was the last show they had when they canceled it because of the pandemic," he recalled. "That got cancelled. Ring of Honor still paid me, which was really cool. But then it just stayed. Nobody knew what was going on [and] I was still burnt out." London admitted he did jobs he didn't really like, but had more freedom and came with the bonus of not being recognized for his time in the pro wrestling industry.
London then pivoted back to social media and its effect on pro wrestling, yet again explaining why he thinks it's bad for private life. However, the veteran also shared his belief that the Speaking Out movement was a positive but similarly created chaos in the industry. "A lot of those were warranted, but I think it put a net of fear over everybody. It did allow voices to be heard that should've been heard in the first place, but it also didn't just open the door but took it off the hinges; so now anybody can be a pro wrestler," he opined. "To allow these people to play, the business has to compromise itself and look s***tier, phonier, more cooperative, more planned, more rehearsed, and it's just unwatchable."
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.