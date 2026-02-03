WWE's Sol Ruca Documents How She Made Her Gear For The 2026 Royal Rumble

Due to Saudi Arabia's laws, WWE women have to make a few changes to their ring gear, and while they've been jokingly compared to the Power Rangers because of their suits, it's given talent like Sol Ruca the chance to get really creative with their gear.

In a video on TikTok account, Sol Ruca shared her journey in how she personally put her gear together, admitting that everything was a last-minute rush.

"Had some miscommunication with the whole gear situation, so I had to make this in a rush," she explained. "But I ended up getting, basically, everything from Amazon, except I got the pants from Fashion Nova. I was gonna try and make my own pants from scratch when I started, but I, A: don't have the time to do that and, B: have no idea what I'm doing."

Sol Ruca then explained the complicated steps of putting lettering onto her gear, noting that she wasn't allowed to use certain regular elements, like skulls or the phrase 'sol snatcher', due to the local restrictions. Ruca opted to sew zippers onto the pants to add some extra flair to her gear.

"I did what I could. I was excited to do some mixed-matched VANS, since I had trigger print and my normal black ones," she added about her shoes, further showing off how she used glitter and other fabrics to further diversify her look.

"I think everything came together pretty well," she concluded in the final shot of her video, showing her full gear off and again listing how most of her gear came from Amazon, followed by some pictures of her in action at the Royal Rumble.