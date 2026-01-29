Backstage Details On WWE Women's Division Gear Being Made For Royal Rumble In Riyadh

This weekend's Royal Rumble in PLE in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia will make history of sorts, as the Women's Royal Rumble match will see the largest number of women work a WWE-Saudi Arabia PLE in the promotion's history. It also, however, presents an interesting question regarding the gear used for the WWE women's division.

For past WWE-Saudi PLEs, female talents have been forced to differentiate heavily from their usual ring attire by wearing full bodysuits due to certain parameters set by Saudi Arabia's conservative dress policy for women. Given the higher amount of women involved in the Rumble though, some wondered if maybe there would be some changes for this event.

That doesn't appear to be the case. Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select reports that the same parameters regarding women's wrestling gear were in place from past events. The news was confirmed by a WWE talent said to be involved in the Women's Rumble this week, with said talent also stating that "there was no coordinated effort to make sure that anything was differentiated from others in the match."

Another interesting tidbit came from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, who when speaking to another talent involved in the Women's Rumble learned that all the women's wrestlers were responsible for paying and/or creating their own Rumble gear to the right parameters, without the help of WWE. It was not clarified whether talent are provided with gear made by WWE in other situations, or if it is routine procedure for WWE talent to creative/provide their own gear.