WWE Royal Rumble 2026: Draws & Duds

The Royal Rumble is one of WWE's most exciting premium live events every year, without fail, as it kicks off "The Road to WrestleMania." The Rumble matches are always touted as the moment that could make a WWE's star's career, but this year, the PLE could see one "Phenomenal" talent's WWE career come to an end for good. AJ Styles will be taking on GUNTHER once again, this time, with his career on the line.

There are so many reasons why this match is a draw. The Rumble matches are usually the most exciting bouts of the night, with the most on the line, and while GUNTHER has declared himself for that match, as well, Styles has much more on the line than any Rumble participant this year. "The Phenomenal One" has made it no secret that he's retiring in 2026, but in recent weeks, fans have been wondering just when exactly that will be this year.

While many are hoping for a John Cena-style retirement tour for Styles, there have been quite a few signs that his Rumble singles match against "The Ring General" may be it. In addition to a possible spoiler leaked by one of Styles' rivals, Shinsuke Nakamura, via a since-deleted Instagram post, WWE almost seems to be speed-running Styles' retirement, putting some fans on edge. In addition to a last-minute inclusion of Styles vs. Nakamura at Saturday Night's Main Event, where Styles emerged victorious, WWE also squeezed in CM Punk vs. Styles for the World Heavyweight Championship on "WWE Raw," their first time meeting in singles competition in WWE. The last minute addition of these matches have many believing that Styles will officially be retiring at the Rumble, though they could also be some kind of in-ring red herrings.

When it all boils down to it, Styles vs. GUNTHER is a big draw, as it may be the final time WWE fans get to see "The Phenomenal One" in action. GUNTHER has been involved in the retirement matches of both John Cena and Goldberg, and has adopted a kind of career-killer gimmick that would be dead itself if he loses to Styles.

It looks like the only way for Styles to get out of this one is a good ol' fashion WWE interference finish, causing a no contest, which is intriguing in itself, as it could be anyone from Styles' storied past who would want a shot at him before he leaves his boots in the ring. There's a lot of unknown going in to Styles vs. GUNTHER on Saturday, which is what makes it a draw. It could be a very emotional night for fans of Styles, or the retirement tour can roll on.

Written by Daisy Ruth