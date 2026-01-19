Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, More Declare For 2026 WWE Women's Royal Rumble

Royal Rumble season has fully come over the WWE locker room, with the likes of Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso already declaring themselves by Monday's Belfast-based episode of "WWE Raw." WWE's women's locker room, however, are not to be counted out. Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, The Judgement Day, Bayley, Lyra Valkyria, and The Kabuki Warriors have all called their shot for Women's Royal Rumble match, with the hopes of earning a world title opportunity at WrestleMania.

Ripley and SKY were the first women to declare themselves for the Royal Rumble, when they outlined their intentions for Riyadh following a successful WWE Women's Tag Team Championship defense at Montreal's Saturday Night's Main Event. Not too shortly after, their Montreal opponents, Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez, came out to announce that they will walk in to the Royal Rumble with RHIYO's tag team gold, and that Raquel Rodriguez will accompany them in order to leverage The Judgement Day's numbers in the iconic 30-woman match. Morgan attempted to sow distrust between old teammate Ripley and SKY, but before Ripley could retort, Rodriguez appeared from behind to flatten Ripley and SKY, and The Judgement Day stood tall to end the segment.

Shortly after, Bayley was seen frantically pacing around the backstage area. Valkyria, concerned, approached her, and apologized for a subpar performance in their recent Number One Contenders' match for RHIYO's tag titles. Bayley reassured Valkyria that things were fine, and they had the entirety of 2026 to conquer: starting with the Royal Rumble. Valkyria and Bayley confirmed that they would neither of them would mind if their partner won the Rumble, and embraced to end the segment. In another segment, Kairi Sane promised that she would help Asuka win the Royal Rumble, thus implicitly entering both Kabuki Warriors into the match.

Ripley, SKY, Morgan, Perez, Rodriguez, Bayley, Valkyria, Sane, and Asuka are the first group of women to declare themselves for the Rumble. No other competitors, including active roster members and legends, have confirmed their participation at this time.