Bianca Belair Made WWE Crown Jewel Gear On The Road

Bianca Belair extended her reign as "RAW” Women's Champion this past Saturday at Crown Jewel, defeating Bayley in a grueling Last Woman Standing Match. There, she sported a full-length purple and red ring gear, with her signature "EST" moniker bedazzled in silver gems. Due to the restrictions placed by Saudi Arabia, the female WWE Superstars must configure their gear to almost fully cover their bodies. This challenge came into play once again for "The EST," as she headed into Riyadh.

Besides actively competing in the ring and defending her title, Belair usually custom-makes her own gear at home as well. However, with Crown Jewel looming ahead of her, Belair recently revealed she took a different approach to assembling her gear this time. "I didn't have time to make my gear at home," she wrote on her Instagram story. "So, I made this gear on the road between shows in hotel rooms, on bus rides, and on planes."

Accordingly, "most of this gear was sewn by hand or glued together," she said.

In September, Belair spoke about the importance of ring-gear in professional wrestling, noting her preference to make and sew her own. "That's everything for me," she told Inside The Ropes. "It's a way of me like bringing my creativity using my talents....It's the showmanship, it's a part of the show, is a part of who you are."

November 2022 marked Belair's third stint in competing at a WWE event in Saudi Arabia. Last year, Belair vied for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship in a triple threat match against Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks. In February, "The EST" outlasted five other competitors in an Elimination Chamber match, effectively punching her ticket to WrestleMania 38 — where she went on to capture the "RAW" Women's Championship.